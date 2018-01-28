Black Cat Cabaret is back in Kelowna

New Vintage Theatre will perform recreate Montmarte, Paris on Feb. 10 and 11 at Black Box Threatre

New Vintage Theatre’s cool cats are set to strut once again at their annual saucy event on Feb. 10 and 11 at Kelowna’s Black Box Theatre.

New Vintage company artists this year will recreate Montmarte, Paris complete with pre-show valentines, tarot readings, face painting and theatre that is very Moulin Rouge. Even Vincent Van Gogh will be making an appearance and will be doing evening-inspired paintings.

“Now entering its sixth year, The Black Cat Cabaret is a celebration of New Vintage Theatre’s season and reveals the thrilling plays to come, ” says Artistic Director Bonnie Gratz. “It is also an annual 10-Minute Play Festival that gives audiences the chance to see exciting new works.”

This year’s Black Cat play finalists include Okanagan playwrights Natasha Daly, Kendra Hesketh, George Johnson, and Tegan Scott Kirk. Audiences will vote on the winning play and be equally entertained by skits and songs in true Parisian cabaret style, featuring many favourite New Vintage performers including Ashley Armour, Cory Armour, Doug Brown, Erik Chirkoff, Katie Dacre, Graham Daly, John Delaney, Bonnie Esson, Scott Hilder, Angela Lavender, Josie Morrow, Dana Murphy, Joelle Neufeld, Hillary Omoe, Sophia Rideout, Hailey Sabourin, Zoe Sommerfeld, Danny Tagle, Michelle Tillack, Adam Weaver, Victoria Weaver, Blake Wilkins, C.J. Wilkins, Tamie Williams with special guests Ashley Laverdiere & Jason LeGuilloux.

Sponsors have donated items to the fundraiser and lucky patrons will have the chance to purchase gift bags that could hold exciting prizes from NVT art partners such as Georgie Girl, Kelly O’Bryan’s, Pulp Fiction Coffeehouse, Robbie’s Rare Books, Hergott Law, Perch Travelling Boutique and more. New Vintage will also be giving away season event tickets and classes as well as other bonus surprises that celebrate their coming season. One lucky patron will even win sparkling diamond jewelry courtesy of Premier Jewellery and Loan.

The Black Cat Cabaret is the perfect treat for Valentine’s Day and a great night out for the gang. Audience members who dress in lover’s red or black cat will get door prizes. Tickets go quickly for these hot nights and the event sells out every year. Advance Tickets, $25, available from selectyourtickets.com Door Tickets, $35, cash only.

For more info, check out New Vintage’s website at www.newvintage.ca

