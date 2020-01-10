Bluesy babe brings quartet to Okanagan on first ever B.C. tour

Paul Tessier

Get ready for a Rhythm ‘N Blues show and a whole lot more.

The Angelique Francis Quartet will be performing live for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre.

At the age of four, Angelique Francis was already writing songs.

“I think my first full-fledged song was about how I looked with chocolate milk when the sun came up in the morning,” she recalls with a laugh.

By the time she was seven, Francis was performing for folks on stage. She made her debut on the Oprah network at age 13 and was proficient at writing and composing music. In addition to playing piano, she was playing acoustic and electric guitar, upright bass and electric bass.

She’ll be accompanied at the Vernon show by Kharincia Francis on baritone sax and vocals, David Williamson on electric guitar and Kiran Francis on drums. This will be her first tour in British Columbia and she’s thrilled to be bringing a very eclectic show to the Okanagan.

“I like to call our style a type of ‘blues fusion’,” she explains. “We mix, weave and infuse different genres with the blues – and that includes roots, jazz, folk, rock, soul, r&b – along with the blues to create our own unique style. You’ll get a very wide range and mixture that fits together in a fun, cohesive way.

“Along with the wide range of musical styles, you can expect to hear a sort of story,” Francis explains. “It’ll be a musical journey in which you’ll experience a variety of emotions- whether they be soulful songs, sad, emotional songs or songs they make you want to dance, party and have a great time.”

For Francis, performing live offers her the opportunity to uplift people.

“Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. It’s a part of my identity and a part of who I am- and my culture. Part of the reason I started out in music was the hope that I might be able to uplift people- either through the songs or the experience and joy of hearing the music. So all these different genres of music- including roots music and even some gospel tunes can also be very uplifting. It will all be part of a great mix. We’re looking forward to having people in Vernon come out and have a wonderful time with us.”

Tickets are $30, $25 for members through ticketseller.ca (250-549-7469), Expressions of Time bookstore (2901- 30 Ave.) or at the door (if available, cash only.) Beer, wine and food will be available at the show. More information at info@vernonfolksroots.ca.

