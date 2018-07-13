Haley Porter of Opera Kelowna does a presentation about opera and how to use the body to produce sound to an enthusiastic audience of children and parents at Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch on Thursday, July 12. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Breaking into song at the library

Singing was encouraged during Opera Kelowna presntation at Salmon Arm library

For one minute and forty-eight seconds, the usual quiet of the Salmon Arm library was broken by The Marriage of Figaro.

From the library’s periodical section, with piano accompaniment courtesy of Youtube, Opera Kelowna’s Haley Porter sang L’ho perduta, me meschina (I have lost it, miserable me!) from the comic opera written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The brief performance was part of a Thursday, July 12 presentation by Porter about opera and how to use the body to create song.

Porter explained the presentation, attended by a large group of children and accompanying parents, is part of Opera Kelowna’s educational outreach effort that brought her to both the Blind Bay and Salmon Arm branches of the Okanagan Regional Library, to give kids an opportunity to experience opera and learn about what it is.

Related: Pursuing musical excellence

Opera Kelowna is currently rehearsing for their mainstage production of Bizet’s Carmen, running Aug. 16-19 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The company will also be providing a free concert at Vernon’s Polson Park at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 30. For more information, visit operakelowna.com.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Just Posted

Need a family doctor in Kelowna or Lake Country? Here’s a chance to get one

Kelowna and Lake Country are getting more family doctors

Green initiative takes off for Kelowna businesses

Local businesses look for ways to reduce waste

Kelowna’s Journey Home Task Force presents to West Kelowna

West Kelowna Council still determining what to do on homelessness

Okanagan Croatians brace for World Cup soccer drama

Croatia-France Cup final cause for celebration of Croatian heritage, pride

Motorbike allegedly hit by truck in West Kelowna

A motorbiker was taken to hospital with serious injury

Breaking into song at the library

Singing was encouraged during Opera Kelowna presntation at Salmon Arm library

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

Hergott: When dogs attack

Lawyer Paul Hergotts discusses the physical and psychological harms caused by the dog attack

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

Sun Devils take mosquito tourney in Cranbrook

Kelowna defeated host team in the final of the Cranbrook Summer Slugfest.

Critteraid looks for homes for 50 cats

Animals had been taken from home in Kaleden

B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Most Read