BreakOut West tickets are sold out in Kelowna

If you don’t have wristbands for tonight, tickets are sold out

At this year’s BreakOut West Dan Mangan was named Rock Artist of the Year in an award presented by Radio Starmaker

If you were looking to see some of BreakOut West’s live performances tonight, you may be out of luck.

Tickets are sold out for performances and venues. Wristbands are a requirement for venues tonight, and can still be redeemed at Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre.

For a full list of performances visit breakoutwest.ca.

Participating venues include BNA Brewing Company, Doc Willoughby’s Public House, Fernando’s Pub, Milkcrate Records, Munnin’s Post, The Grateful Fed Pub and Restaurant, New Art Collective and more.

