Bryan Adams with his mom, Jane Adams Clark, at Lions Gate Hospital. (Bryan Adams)

Bryan Adams gives shout out to North Shore hospital

The singer’s mom was in Lions Gate Hospital for care

Bryan Adams publicly thanked staff at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver for its care of the singer, photographer, philanthropist’s mom, Jane Adams Clark.

One of Canada’s most famous rockers, Adams shared a selfie of himself and his mom at the hospital in a social media post thanking the “incredible staff” for being so kind.

“Thank you for sharing your kind comments @bryanadams – we’re sending your mum our warmest wishes for a speedy recovery,” the @lghfoundation posted.

Adams moved to North Vancouver in 1974 with his family, where he attended Argyle Secondary School just three years after he picked up his first guitar.

Adams Clark is a poet and painter who lives in North Vancouver.

