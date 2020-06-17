Facebook image: Festivals Kelowna

Busking to take place in Kelowna this summer

Festivals Kelowna is permitting street performers downtown with proper social distancing

Artists and musicians will line the streets of downtown Kelowna this summer, with some modifications to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Festivals Kelowna announced, on June 17, that permission has been granted to allow for the buskers’ program to resume. A limited number of 20 permits will be issued this summer; however more could be released if given approval by the City of Kelowna.

A reduced number of Busk Stops will be open, to allow for adequate physical distancing between the performers and the public.

Busking applications will be held by appointment only and all street performers will be given signage that must be displayed while busking to encourage physical distancing.

