Canadain band Hollerado to make stop in Kelowna on final tour

The show will go down at the Corral at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28

After nearly 2,000 shows across the globe, Hollerado is embarking on The One Last Tour! and will make a stop at the OK Corral in Kelowna on Monday.

Hollerado’s debut album Record in A Bag came out in 2009 and received a Canadian JUNO award nomination for Best New Artist. Their video for the single Americanarama garnered 1.4 million Youtube views with its forcefully creative approach to video-making and the album spawned the top 10 radio hits ‘Americanarama’ and ‘Juliette’ as well as Top 20 radio hit ‘Got To Lose.

The band’s most recent, and final album, ‘Retaliation Vacation, was released in June of 2019.

The show will also feature Little Junior as well as Post-Modern Connection.

Tickets can be purchased here.

