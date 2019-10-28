Canadain band Hollerado to make stop in Kelowna on final tour

After nearly 2,000 shows across the globe, Hollerado is embarking on The One Last Tour! and will make a stop at the OK Corral in Kelowna on Monday.
Nine years ago these four skidbags played our first show in Minneapolis at the legendary 7th Street Entry opening for @besnardlakes. Since then a dozen or so shows either here or at @firstavenue and every time has been incredibly memorable. We still hold the record for fastest load in at first ave when we showed up 9 minutes before our set time and Conrad and the amazing staff orchestrated the Dunkirk of trailer unloads for us to be set up and ready ONE MINUTE EARLY. And this time Sonia, the promoter here who has been nothing less than incredible to us since day one, and knows we are huge Replacements fans got @tommystinson to open the show. It’s gonna be a night to remember. Doors at 6:30. Tommy at 7:15 @thelittlejuniors at 8:15 then us at 9:00. A few tickets still available at the door.
Hollerado’s debut album Record in A Bag came out in 2009 and received a Canadian JUNO award nomination for Best New Artist. Their video for the single Americanarama garnered 1.4 million Youtube views with its forcefully creative approach to video-making and the album spawned the top 10 radio hits ‘Americanarama’ and ‘Juliette’ as well as Top 20 radio hit ‘Got To Lose.
The band’s most recent, and final album, ‘Retaliation Vacation, was released in June of 2019.
The show will also feature Little Junior as well as Post-Modern Connection.
Tickets can be purchased here.
