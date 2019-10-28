Hollerado is a Canadian indie rock band from Ottawa, Ontario. (Contributed)

Canadain band Hollerado to make stop in Kelowna on final tour

The show will go down at the Corral at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28

After nearly 2,000 shows across the globe, Hollerado is embarking on The One Last Tour! and will make a stop at the OK Corral in Kelowna on Monday.

View this post on Instagram

Nine years ago these four skidbags played our first show in Minneapolis at the legendary 7th Street Entry opening for @besnardlakes. Since then a dozen or so shows either here or at @firstavenue and every time has been incredibly memorable. We still hold the record for fastest load in at first ave when we showed up 9 minutes before our set time and Conrad and the amazing staff orchestrated the Dunkirk of trailer unloads for us to be set up and ready ONE MINUTE EARLY. And this time Sonia, the promoter here who has been nothing less than incredible to us since day one, and knows we are huge Replacements fans got @tommystinson to open the show. It’s gonna be a night to remember. Doors at 6:30. Tommy at 7:15 @thelittlejuniors at 8:15 then us at 9:00. A few tickets still available at the door.

A post shared by Hollerado (@hollerado) on

Hollerado’s debut album Record in A Bag came out in 2009 and received a Canadian JUNO award nomination for Best New Artist. Their video for the single Americanarama garnered 1.4 million Youtube views with its forcefully creative approach to video-making and the album spawned the top 10 radio hits ‘Americanarama’ and ‘Juliette’ as well as Top 20 radio hit ‘Got To Lose.

The band’s most recent, and final album, ‘Retaliation Vacation, was released in June of 2019.

The show will also feature Little Junior as well as Post-Modern Connection.

Tickets can be purchased here.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

READ MORE: Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Just Posted

Canadain band Hollerado to make stop in Kelowna on final tour

The show will go down at the Corral at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28

UBC Okanagan Heat captures win in second game against Pandas

The Heat took the game 3-1 after losing to the Pandas 3-2 on Friday

Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk to haunt Mission Hill on Sunday

The event is a pumpkin carving contest where the judges are the public

The Housing Group to have a pumpkin party Sunday

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

UBCO Heat drop volleyball home-opener

Men and women squads get a rematch against the University of Alberta on Saturday

California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Brown was member of Summerland’s first council

Early council members wanted October celebration to honour Shaughnessy’s visit

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

Okanagan divers carve pumpkins below the surface

Members of the Okanagan Diving Club submerged in the waters of Otter Bay, Vernon, on Saturday

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

Most Read