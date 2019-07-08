Natalie MacMaster plays the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 24. (Photo: CNW Group/Huronia Historical Parks)

Canada’s “Queen of the Fiddle” to perform in Okanagan this fall

Natalie MacMaster to perform at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Thursday, October 24

One of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia’s most important exports and a superstar in the Celtic music world, fiddler and step-dancer Natalie MacMaster will be bringing her remarkable live concert experience to the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

MacMaster has built a sterling multi-decade career on electrifying playing and live performances. Her extensive discography showcases MacMaster as both soloist and marquee collaborator and is now working on what will be her 12th solo LP.

The awards and accolades for MacMaster have been numerous. She has won Juno’s, 19 East Coast Music awards, five Canadian Country Music awards as Fiddler of the Year, been nominated for a Grammy, and was presented with the Order of Canada Award in recognition of her peerless artistic status.

Her collaborations with other artists have been very notable as well. She was featured on Yo-Yo Ma’s Songs of Joy and Peace which won a Grammy Award for Best Classical Crossover Album. She has performed with Bela Fleck, Faith Hill, Carlos Santana, the Chieftans, Don Henley, Buddy MacMaster, Jesse Cook and Johnny Reid.

Natalie MacMaster Live in Concert tickets are now on sale at the TicketSeller box office, or you can get your tickets online at www.ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469. All seats are reserved and priced at $46.50.

Related: Kids hit the right note

Related: Hear the music is getting louder

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ashes of late actress Margot Kidder return to Yellowknife

Just Posted

Drive-thru petition against McCurdy house garners thousands of signatures

Rutland residents aim to collect 13,000 signatures to put stop to Kelowna supportive housing project

B.C. Tree Fruits launches Canadian Summer Staples contest

B.C. Tree Fruits is giving western Canadians the chance to win a trip for two to the Grey Cup

Be prepared for smoke pollution this B.C. wildfire season

Interior Health says the best way to stay healthy is to reduce your exposure to smoke

Nominations for West Kelowna business awards close in two weeks

Key Business Awards recognize businesses, organizations and/or business achievement

Kelowna child in a coma after being trapped under a ATV

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support her family

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

South Okanagan fire department warns of bogus fundraising campaign

Anyone who receives a call should contact the RCMP and Canadian Anti-fraud Centre

Mother of girls killed in father’s B.C. home testifies in double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canada to pay legal fees for U.S. inn owner accused of human-smuggling

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read