Canada’s Raunchiest Comedy Tour making its way to Lake Country

Canada’s Raunchiest Comedy Tour is making its way west for shows in Sidney, Comox, Lake Country and Salmon Arm through the end of April and beginning of May.

Darren Frost and Kenny Robinson have spent the past month performing adult-only stand-up comedy in Canada’s eastern provinces after putting off tours for two years through the pandemic.

“The first show…you wouldn’t have known that we were rusty because the crowd was loving it,” Frost said. “Was it my best show ever? No. But did the crowd love it? Yes.”

Frost said it’s much like riding a bicycle. He’s looking forward to the shows in B.C.

“I’ve done B.C. many times. Kenny’s done B.C. many times, especially in the interior and the island. For us, any town is great, just give us the people that want to hear comedy again.”

Frost commented on the perfect timing as vaccine passports drop in B.C. as of April 8.

The Rank N Vile comedy tour will be at Sindey’s Boondocks Bar on April 28, then at New Tradition Brewing in Comox on May 1 before heading to the interior.

Laugh with Frost and Robinson at Woody’s Pub in Lake Country on May 6 and at Salmar Classic Theatre in Salmon Arm on May 8.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

ComedyComox ValleyLake CountrySalmon ArmSidney