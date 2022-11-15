Canadian alt-rockers Sloan to play Salmon Arm

Harry Manx concert to kick off new year for Salmon Arm Folk Music Society

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society will be hosting Canadian rockers Sloan at Song Sparrow Hall on Sunday, March 5, 2022. (Sloan/Facebook photo)

Canadian rockers Sloan will be making a stop in Salmon Arm.

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS) announced a pair of concerts are organized for the new year at Song Sparrow Hall.

Wielding melodies that are equal parts soulful blues and deep Indian raga, Harry Manx will be kicking things off with a show on Sunday, Jan. 22.

“It’s a blend of the east and west that Salmon Arm fell in love with when he brought his 20-string Mohan veena to the ROOTSandBLUES last summer,” reads an SAFMS media release.

“We’re thrilled to bring Harry back to Salmon Arm,” said SAFMS artistic director Kevin Tobin. “Harry stepped up at the last minute to perform on the Blues Stage, and his playing was one of many festival highlights.”

Manx’s “mysticssippi” blues has earned him seven Maple Blues Awards, six JUNO nominations, the 2005 Canadian Folk Award for Best Solo Artist and CBC Radio’s Great Canadian Blues Award in 2007. Most recently, Manx’s 2010 album Bread and Buddha was nominated for the JUNO for Blues Album of the Year.

Next, the SAFMS welcomes Sloan to the Song Sparrow Hall stage on Sunday, March 5.

“They’re one of the biggest names from the ’90s East Coast alternative scene in Canada,” said Tobin. “When you think of Canadian alternative rock, you think of Sloan.”

The Toronto-based, Halifax-born quartet grew to Canadian indie rock fame quickly after their first performance in 1991. By 1992, Sloan captured their rare chemistry on tape and released their self-titled debut and crowd-favourite single Underwhelmed.

Fast forward 30 years, and Chris Murphy (bass and vocals), Jay Ferguson (guitar and vocals), Patrick Pentland (guitar and vocals) and Andrew Scott (drums and vocals) have evolved their iconic fizzy, fuzzed-out sound into their later Dylan-esque streams of consciousness and short blasts of power pop.

With more than 250 songs, 30 singles with airplay on Canadian rock radio and their new release Sloan Steady, Sloan has racked up nine JUNO nominations and won Best Alternative Album in 1997. Sloan was also named one of Canada’s top five bands of all time in a CBC critics poll.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Save 10 per cent when you purchase tickets to see both Harry Manx and Sloan. For tickets and information, visit rootsandblues.ca or phone 250-833-4096.

lachlan@saobserver.net

ConcertsSalmon Arm