Regina blues master Jack Semple is playing a show in Vernon in June. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)

Canadian blues singer coming to Vernon

Jack Semple will be at 1516 Waterfront Pub and Grill in June

A Canadian blues singer is making his way to Vernon.

Jack Semple and his band will be hitting the stage at 1516 Waterfront Pub and Grill on Okanagan Lake in June.

Now 66 years old, Semple started his career in the 1980’s and has been rocking ever since. He’s played in bands, released eight solo albums, and has even worked on television and movie scores. Over his career, he’s won Gemini awards and in 2016 was presented with an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree by the University of Regina.

The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9. For tickets and more information, contact Natasha at natasha@pretiumgroup.ca or call 250-307-3428.

