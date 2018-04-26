Canadian concert series returns to Oliver winery

Tinhorn Creek Vineyards announced the return of its Canadian Concert Series for 2018

Tinhorn Creek Vineyards in Oliver announced the lineup for its Canadian Concert Series.

The 2018 Canadian Concert Series will bring to the stage Terence Jack ($35) on May 26 for some West Coast indie power pop rock. On June 23, Victoria’s Band of Rascals brings hard-hitting modern rock with the vintage aesthetic of southern blues ($40) and on July 28, Daniel Wesley ($40) will spread the love with feel-good guitar-led songs. Lovecoast ($40) takes the stage on Aug. 25 with their blend of old soul, fresh pop and hard-hitting grooves. The Sept. 8 grand finale concert features two time Juno nominees The Rural Alberta Advantage, renowned for their roaring live performances that keep the crowds dancing.

The award-winning Miradoro Restaurant will be open during the concerts, but advance booking is required. Tacos del Norte food truck from Penticton will also be on site and Tinhorn Creek wines will be available for purchase by the glass and by the bottle.

Tickets to all concerts are on sale now. Season passes are available for $135 and include one ticket for each concert May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25, excluding the grand finale concert — see the first four concerts in the series for the price of three. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m.). Shuttle buses will be available from Penticton and Osoyoos to and from Tinhorn Creek Vineyards on concert nights for $20, bookable at www.tinhorn.com/concerts.

Tickets can be purchased via Tinhorn Creek’s online store or by phone: 250-498-3743 or 888-484-6467.

