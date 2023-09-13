Tom Cochrane will be bringing his electric singing voice to Vernon for an intimate theatre show. (Contributed)

Tom Cochrane will be bringing his electric singing voice to Vernon for an intimate theatre show. (Contributed)

Canadian music icon Tom Cochrane cruises up Okanagan highway

70-year-old singer will be at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Monday, Nov. 13

A Canadian rock music icon is making a stop in Vernon.

Tom Cochrane, crooner of hits such as Life is a Highway and I Wish You Well, will be performing at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Monday, Nov. 13.

The 70-year-old will be performing a host of intimate theatre shows throughout B.C., with special guest Ryan McMahon.

The Lynn Lake, Manitoba local is a recipient of eight Juno Awards, a Grammy nominee, member of the Canadian Music Hall of Famer and member on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

His album, Mad Mad World, remains among the top selling albums in Canadian music history, achieving the rare diamond-certified status on the strength of such hits as No regrets, Washed Away, Sinking Like a Sunset, and Life is a Highway, which reigned at number one for six straight weeks in Canada, and reached sixth on the North American Billboard Hot 100, and went on to become internationally recognized.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at ticketseller.ca or by calling (250)-549-7469.

READ MORE: Drought, smoke stunt sunflower festival in Armstrong

READ MORE: Harlem Globetrotters set to return for 4th straight year to Penticton

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Live musicMusic

Previous story
Reivew: ‘A Haunting in Venice’ offers spooky period-piece fun

Just Posted

Okanagan Heritage Museum. (Contributed)
Kelowna Museum Society exhibit celebrates history of Italians in Central Okanagan

The Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan has rescheduled their Moonlight Movies to take place on Friday, Sept. 22 in Kelowna and Saturday, Sept. 23 in Lake Country. (BGC Okanagan/Contribited)
Moonlight Movies rescheduled in Kelowna and Lake Country

BC Cancer - Kelowna Centre. (BC Cancer Foundation)
Retired NHL star and his wife donate $100k to BC Cancer Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of a six-storey, 171-unit apartment building planned for 801-831 Harvey Avenue and 801-812 Saucier Avenue.(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Large apartment complex for Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue moves ahead

Pop-up banner image