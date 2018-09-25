Canadian rapper, Cadence Weapon was born with hip-hop in his veins

Canadian rapper, Roland ‘Rollie’ Pemberton, also known as Cadence Weapon has hip-hop flowing through his veins.

“It’s my fate,” he said.

Coming from a family where the spotlight was no stranger; his father, DJ Teddy Pemberton, was the man that brought hip-hop to Edmonton through his show, The Black Experience In Sound on CJSR-FM. He was also inducted into the Hall Of Fame during Canada’s National DJ Awards.

“My father was a DJ and played rap around the house, and my uncle was the leader of a funk band, I used to jump on the stage and rap. I always felt that words were important to me.”

The rapper, and Edmonton native draws from literature, poetry and different genres of music to make himself, and his art stand out of the crowd.

“I just want to be myself, … I have a strong sense of self and I don’t want to be anything else. The foundation of my song writing and music it is definitely very singular. I pride myself on being innovative and rapping in different ways and from different perspectives. I find it (rapping) very boring when it’s all the same. I want to be the rapper that makes rap music for people that are tired of always doing the same old thing,” he said.

His ethereal beats twixt with deep verses, Pemberton has travelled the world sharing his music. He has performed across North America and the world. He has performed with the likes of Public Enemy, De La Soul, Mos Def, Questlove, Kool Keith and Lupe Fiasco to name a few of the extensive list.

The highlight of his career was releasing his first album, Breaking Kayfabe that he released when he was 19 years old.

“That was my goal, people always say you spend your entire life on your first album and then the rest are a year or two, It was very symbolic when it was released. It will always be a special moment for me,” he said.

Now he has released his fourth album, self titled, Cadence Weapon that he says has been influenced by the buzzing Toronto music scene where he has lived for the past three years.

Pemberton will perform with Fat Tony and Hual Li Oct. 5 at Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna.

