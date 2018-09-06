Canadian rapper Classified comes to Kelowna

Classified, The Canadian Classic Tour featuring Choclair and Maestro Fresh Wes will be coming to the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 30.

The JUNO Award winning, multi-platinum Canadian hip-hop artist and producer, Classified will embark on a 27 date national headlining tour across Canada in support of his latest release, the acclaimed new EP Tomorrow Could Be…

The relentless hit maker also confirmed the release of the video for the EP’s Clarion call attention-getting opener.

Leading the vanguard of East Coast hip hop, delivering the innovative and genuine narrative fans expect from one of Canada’s most respected rappers, Classified’s “Tomorrow Could Be…” EP honours female empowerment, pays tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women and lends a voice to children and women who have been abused, among other themes. With a humble determination, Luke ‘Classified’ Boyd, brings attention to a number of important ‘modern day’ topics and issues throughout the EP.

With an inherent and candid ability to break down the barrier between performer and audience, Classified is one of Canada’s most successful rap artists and producers.

