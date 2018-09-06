photo:Facebook

Canadian rapper Classified comes to Kelowna

The JUNO Award winning artist arrives Oct. 30

Classified, The Canadian Classic Tour featuring Choclair and Maestro Fresh Wes will be coming to the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 30.

The JUNO Award winning, multi-platinum Canadian hip-hop artist and producer, Classified will embark on a 27 date national headlining tour across Canada in support of his latest release, the acclaimed new EP Tomorrow Could Be…

Related: Kelowna’s young rappers rise to the occasion

The relentless hit maker also confirmed the release of the video for the EP’s Clarion call attention-getting opener.

Leading the vanguard of East Coast hip hop, delivering the innovative and genuine narrative fans expect from one of Canada’s most respected rappers, Classified’s “Tomorrow Could Be…” EP honours female empowerment, pays tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women and lends a voice to children and women who have been abused, among other themes. With a humble determination, Luke ‘Classified’ Boyd, brings attention to a number of important ‘modern day’ topics and issues throughout the EP.

With an inherent and candid ability to break down the barrier between performer and audience, Classified is one of Canada’s most successful rap artists and producers.

For ticket information visit www.selectyourtickets.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. residents featured on reality TV show challenging Indigenous stereotypes

Just Posted

BCHL takes over operation of West Kelowna Warriors, reinstates fired coach: report

A news conference has been called for Thursday morning in West Kelowna

Canadian rapper Classified comes to Kelowna

The JUNO Award winning artist arrives Oct. 30

West Kelowna to limit pot shops to four

Council has asked city to look at impact of stores after pot is legal in Canada

Kelowna Fire Hall No.1 to host family-friendly event

Donations will go to the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society

Double-deckers hit the road out of Kelowna

The distinctive buses are no more in the Central Okanagan after being reassigned to Victoria

Take a nap in an Okanagan show home

Rykon Construction has teamed up with Haven Mattress to feature homes and beds to buy

Curl BC announces host cities for provincial finals

Ten BC curling championships will be contested in seven different provincial zones

Okanagan border agents sniff out U.S. handguns

Canada Border Services Agency talk to media about Americans bringing firearms through Osoyoos port

Golf carts on Shuswap community’s streets there to stay

Chase has declared golf cart pilot project will be permanent, plan may spread to other communities

Trump and Trudeau muse about walking away from NAFTA deal

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau raised their trade brinkmanship to a new level on Wednesday

LeBron says in Kaepernick reference: I stand with Nike

LeBron James said he stands with Nike

VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Police officer, with net in hand, helps rabbit off busy street

Okanagan shooters honour founding members

North Okanagan Trap & Skeet Club Labour Day Classic

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

Most Read