The Boom Booms will perform at the Rotary Arts Centre in Kelowna, B.C. on Mar. 12, 2020. (Contributed)

Canadian reggae group, The Boom Booms, reunite for special show in Kelowna

The Boom Booms are a reggae band from Vancouver, B.C.

Celebrated Canadian reggae group ‘The Boom Booms’ are back for a one-night-only show in Kelowna later this month.

The Vancouver-based band blends storytelling with dance music with aspects of funk, soul and Latin styles.

“The Boom Booms provide feel-good music, soaked in classic and served on a 21-century platter,” stated BeatRoute Magazine.

Mary Irwin Theatre programming coordinator, Karma Lacoff Nieoczym, said she is excited to be bringing The Boom Booms back to the city of Kelowna.

“In my opinion, The Boom Booms remain one of western Canada’s most exciting bands,” said Nieoczym.

“They bring the party to every performance and I know March 12’s show will be no different. We’re excited to have them playing at the Rotary Centre for the Arts by special request, and would love to sell out the theatre for this one-off gig. I know they have lots of fans in Kelowna, and this is a rare opportunity to catch the band live these days.”

The Boom Booms have spent the last decade touring the world and performing at large-scale festivals such as Pemberton, Squamish Live and the Toronto Jazz Fest to name a few.

The Boom Booms are no longer officially active and only perform together by special request. They return to Kelowna on Thursday, Mar. 12, at 8 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for Arts.

There are a limited number of tickets remaining for the performance. Visit this link to purchase tickets.

