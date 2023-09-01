Finger Eleven recently headlined Kelowna’s Rock The Lake Music Festival, and will be bringing their head banging tunes to Vernon in November. (Contributed)

Finger Eleven recently headlined Kelowna’s Rock The Lake Music Festival, and will be bringing their head banging tunes to Vernon in November. (Contributed)

Canadian rock veterans Finger Eleven making stop in Vernon

The band will be performing at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre in November

Finger Eleven will be making another stop in the Okanagan this year.

The Canadian rockers, who recently headlined Kelowna’s Rock The Lake, will be in Vernon on Nov. 18, as a part of their Greatest Things North American tour.

The band will be performing at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m.

Finger Eleven has been a staple in the Canadian rock scene for years, starting up in 1990. From Burlington, Ontario, the quintet has achieved multiple platinum-selling albums and numerous number one hits on the Billboard 100.

There have been seven Finger Eleven albums released, the last in 2015. However, their compilation Greatest Hits album will be released later this year, featuring a mashup of new and old tunes.

“I’m excited to share that F11 is finally getting back on the road,” said frontliner Scott Anderson. “This time we’re hitting both Canada and the U.S., including places we haven’t been in years. We can’t wait to start making noise again. See you out there!”

The One Thing you should do is score tickets to the concert, as you do not want to Stay in the Shadow and risk it being sold out. You can do so at ticketseller.ca.

You may even be served a Paralyzer at the show.

