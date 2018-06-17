Photo by Derek Cutting

Canadian rockers The Standstills release new single WILD

Their new album is set to drop this Fall

Canadian rock duo, The Standstills, have released their new single, Wild.

The song – was co-written with Three Days Grace member, Neil Sanderson – is the first peek at their highly anticipated full-length album, Badlands, set for release later this year. The track is a hypnotic high-powered number with a magnetic and gritty guitar lick, featuring Rene Couture’s mountainous drums all topped with Jonny Fox’s dynamic and vigorous vocal. The Standstills have paired these elements seductively with psychedelic imagery, putting this duo in the sights of trendsetters and hard rockers alike.

“Wild defines the seductive side of our songs, while still embracing that animalistic nature of our style of rock music,” Fox said in a press release.

The new record will follow the success of the band’s 2015 EP, From The Devil’s Porch, featuring, Orleans, which reached number four on BDS active rock charts in Canada, and Rise of the Fall, which also reached top ten in Canada. As a result, The Standstills were awarded Best New Rock Group at the Canadian Radio Music Awards. The album received over 1.4 million streams globally and the band performed extensively across Canada with acts such as Pop Evil, Billy Talent, Theory of a Deadman, Seether, Eagles of Death Metal and many more.

More notably, The Standstills accomplished their first arena tour across Canada supporting Our Lady Peace and I Mother Earth.

“It was an amazing experience to perform alongside two legendary Canadian bands on home turf. We learned a lot on that tour and we are really grateful to all the fans who interacted with us and connected to our music,” Couture said.

Canadian rockers The Standstills release new single WILD

Their new album is set to drop this Fall

