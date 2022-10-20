Host Michael Buble is shown on stage at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. Buble is set to be a guest judge for “Michael Bublé Night” on “Dancing with the Stars.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Host Michael Buble is shown on stage at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. Buble is set to be a guest judge for “Michael Bublé Night” on “Dancing with the Stars.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian singer Michael Bublé set to guest judge ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Grammy- and Juno-winning singer will be evaluating the 10 remaining duos Monday

Canadian singer Michael Bublé is set to be a guest judge for “Michael Bublé Night” on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The Grammy- and Juno-winning singer will be evaluating the 10 remaining duos who will dance to selections from his musical catalogue on Monday.

Bublé will sing “Sway” live for the show’s opening number choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

Judge Derek Hough will also give a special performance to “Higher” alongside pro dancers and his fiancé Hayley Erbert.

Among the famous contestants set to show Bublé their moves are actor Wayne Brady with a quickstep to “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” with a cha-cha to “Save the Last Dance for Me” and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with a foxtrot to “Fever.”

“Michael Bublé Night” follows previous themed episodes this season that have paid tribute to Elvis and the 60th anniversary of James Bond.

—Noel Ransome, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Michael Bublé sleighs the Canadian music charts as 'Christmas' makes history at No. 1

Movies and TV

