Canadian Tenor brings unique show to Kelowna

Three Knights and a Tenor comes to Kelowna Oct. 14

photo:Facebook

Inspired by an ability to evolve and grow past already respected careers and repertoires that transcend genres and transformed generations, Canadian Tenor, Ken Lavigne is preparing a brand new show.

Three Knights with a Tenor, features the music of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.

“It’s music I enjoy singing privately and it’s music I don’t get the opportunity to perform outside of my shower,”Lavigne said in a press release. “What makes them stand up is that their music still inspires young and old alike and I want to carry on the tradition.”

Ken has made a career doing classical crossover, using his voice to merge styles in a way that very few can and this, he says, “is a no-brainer.”

RELATED: Canadian rapper Classified comes to Kelowna

Working through bodies of work from one iconic artist, the likes of John for example, would be a daunting enough task on its own. Add two others of the highest calibre and it could be, understandably, overwhelming. “I just put them all in a basket and pick them out,” Lavigne said.

“It was extremely difficult to choose because all three are extremely prolific and they have a mountain of work,” Lavigne said. “The conclusion is you want to include them all, but you can’t. I’ve decided to weave them into a medley, with some pieces that will stand alone.”

Lavigne began to see synergies between Lloyd Webber, McCartney and John as work on his new show progressed. McCartney began writing simple three chord pop songs but evolved into working with the London Symphony. John managed to integrate piano into main stream rock and Lloyd Webber created monumental works that are celebrated as nostalgic tipping.

“You don’t have to start out and just be one thing,” Lavigne said. “For me, learning about their process and what caused them to take the path they did, was inspiring.”

RELATED: Paul Brandt and CCMA nominated stars announce concert

While Lavigne has been singing some of these songs in the shower for years, many have been performed as solos at private concerts where they have been well received. The concept for this show has been developing for many months and Lavigne was ready to try something new for larger audiences.

Lavigne is very aware that paying tribute to three of he world’s most celebrated musicians is not a tribute act.

“I will perform true and faithfully to who I am and I know the ultimate arbitrators of good taste is the audience.”

Three Knights with a Tenor, which includes a small ensemble, comes to Summerland on Oct. 11, Penticton on Oct. 12, Vernon on Oct. 13, Kelowna on Oct. 14, Winfield on Oct. 15.

For more information visit his website www.kenlavigne.com

