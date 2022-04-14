Canyon coming to the valley for fall show at Creekside Theatre

Tickets are on sale now for Geroge Canyon

George Canyon is coming to Creekside Theatre this fall.

“Iconic Country music hits like Just Like You, I Believe in Angels, Drinkin’Thinkin’, and I Got This, will be easy to recognize in his repertoire,” said Ryan Donn, Lake Country’s Cultural Development Coordinator. “George Canyon has been establishing himself as one of Canada’s hottest Country music stars since the early 2000s, and we’ve been working to diversify the shows at Creekside Theatre so we thought all the Country music fans would love seeing him in person this year.”

The country icon will be joined by local Canadian Country Music Association award-winning prodcuer Jeff Johnson.

Tickets are on sale now for $79.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. on October 14.

