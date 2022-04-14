Canyon coming to the valley for fall show at Creekside Theatre

Tickets are on sale now for Geroge Canyon

Photo credit Alkan Emin/hellorhighwater.ca

Photo credit Alkan Emin/hellorhighwater.ca

George Canyon is coming to Creekside Theatre this fall.

“Iconic Country music hits like Just Like You, I Believe in Angels, Drinkin’Thinkin’, and I Got This, will be easy to recognize in his repertoire,” said Ryan Donn, Lake Country’s Cultural Development Coordinator. “George Canyon has been establishing himself as one of Canada’s hottest Country music stars since the early 2000s, and we’ve been working to diversify the shows at Creekside Theatre so we thought all the Country music fans would love seeing him in person this year.”

The country icon will be joined by local Canadian Country Music Association award-winning prodcuer Jeff Johnson.

Tickets are on sale now for $79.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. on October 14.

READ MORE: Grants up for grabs to help small Okanagan businesses go digital

WATCH: Terry Fox’s Metis heritage honoured with new plaque outside B.C. Place

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountryLive music

Previous story
Sled dogs owned by Iditarod reality TV star kill pet dog named ‘Lucky’

Just Posted

(Photo/Regional District Central Okanagan)
Central Okanagan Regional District board Regional gets update on evacuation planning

Photo credit Alkan Emin/hellorhighwater.ca
Canyon coming to the valley for fall show at Creekside Theatre

The Oot n’ Oots have been nominated for Children’s Album of the Year at the 2022 Juno Awards for their album “Ponderosa Bunchgrass and the Golden Rule” (The Oot n’ Oots) The Oot n’ Oots have been nominated for Children’s Album of the Year at the 2022 Juno Awards for their album “Ponderosa Bunchgrass and the Golden Rule” (The Oot n’ Oots)
Kelowna children’s band Oot n’ Oots nominated for Juno

An average of three people are killed in B.C. every year during the Easter long weekend as a result of an accident on one of the province’s major highways, according to ICBC. (Photo: Andrea DeMeer)
Don’t be surprised by flurries on B.C.’s highways this Easter: Environment Canada