Casey Affleck’s film Light of My Life features Southern Interior of B.C.

Light of My Life, staring Casey Affleck, was released this week in Canada and the U.S. Portions of the film were shot in Greenwood and Bridesville. (Submitted photo)

A film with portions shot in the Boundary region and featuring Academy Award and Emmy Award winners opened in Canada and the U.S. this week.

Light of My Life, staring Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea, The Old Man & the Gun) and Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men, The Handmaid’s Tale), tells the story of a parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. Portions of the film were shot in the Greenwood and Bridesville area.

“With an extensive exposure of this film we, once again, are pleased to be showcasing the (Southern Interior) as a location for high profile films with ‘A List’ actors,” said Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film commissioner, in a news release.

The survivalist thriller also features rising star Anna Pniowksy (Pen 15, He’s Out There) and Tom Bower (Out of the Furnace, As You Like It). Disguising his daughter as a boy, the father struggles to protect her from newfound threats as they are forced from their home into dangerous territory. Prepared to defend his daughter at all costs, their bond and the character of humanity is tested.

Light of My Life also had festival showings in Germany, Berlin, Jerusalem and the Czech Republic. It will be available on home entertainment formats this October.

