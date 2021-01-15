Catch a Yeti in the North Okanagan

Pandemic restrictions are no match for the brains of those dedicated to continuing to celebrate literacy in their community.

With Family Literacy Week taking place Jan. 23-31, traditional events under COVID-19 rules aren’t able to take place. But the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan has come up with a way to celebrate literacy safely with the first-ever Story-Window Walk in downtown Vernon.

With the help of the Okanagan Regional Library, the activity safely encourages families to be active and enjoy reading together.

Families, household groups and the young at heart can pick up a map and entry form at the Okanagan Regional Library or from the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan’s website at literacysociety.ca. Participants walk along, storefront to storefront reading pages from the new release How to Catch a Yeti from the New York Times bestselling team Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton.

Be sure to answer the questions on the entry form and drop it at the box at the library to be eligible for the prize draw.

“We are excited to try this out in Vernon” Literacy Society executive director Wendy Aasen said. “It’s a fun way to actively promote literacy while appreciating what our downtown has to offer.”

For more information and activities related to Family Literacy Week, visit decoda.ca.

