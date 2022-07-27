The first of its kind South Asian arts festival is coming to Lake Country September 17 (contributed)

The first of its kind South Asian arts festival is coming to Lake Country September 17 (contributed)

Celebrating South Asian arts in Lake Country

Tickets go on sale August 15 for the September festival

A festival celebrating all things South Asian is coming to Lake Country this September.

The first South Asian arts festival of its kind will feature poetry, an art gallery, local vendors, food, and drink.

The public can enjoy musical performances from Punjabi singer and poet Robyn Sandhu and a brother duo from Kelowna, the Kandola Bros.

Early bird tickets go on sale August 15.

The event will take place from 3:30 to 9 p.m. on September 17 at Creekside Theatre.

