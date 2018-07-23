Celebrity guests to headline 2018 Kelowna Comic Con

The pop-culture showcase will take over the Kelowna Curling Club Aug. 25 and 26.

The Next Generation’s Denise Crosby will be among the celebrity guests. -Image: Contributed

By Matthew Abrey

Trekkies, Marvel Maniacs and Walking Deadheads can rejoice, because Kelowna’s second annual Comic Con has already gathered an impressive first slate of celebrity guests.

The pop-culture showcase will take over the Kelowna Curling Club Aug. 25 and 26, and will welcome Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Denise Crosby, who played Security Chief Tasha Yar in the series, The Walking Dead’s Vincent Ward, and Andy Poon, a concept artist from CW’s Arrow, Flash & DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, among many other celebrity guests.

“Kelowna is the largest city in BC without a show of this scale and with a population this size it deserves one,” says event organizer Michael Kay. “Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for attendees year in and year out.”

The Kelowna Comic Con is in its second year, with last year’s event going by the name, Kelowna Comics & Collectibles Expo. In the event’s first year, 1,000 attendees squeezed into a 6,000 square foot venue, leading organizers to realize that expansion was a must for 2018. By using the Kelowna Curling Club, the event now has 27,000 square feet to accommodate the thousands of expected visitors.

The weekend will also feature dozens of vendors, artists, panels, creators and cosplayers from all over North America.

Tickets are $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday or $30 for a weekend pass.

Children eight and under are free. For tickets, sponsorship and vendor information and full guest list, visit kccexpo.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.