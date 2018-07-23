The Next Generation’s Denise Crosby will be among the celebrity guests. -Image: Contributed

Celebrity guests to headline 2018 Kelowna Comic Con

The pop-culture showcase will take over the Kelowna Curling Club Aug. 25 and 26.

By Matthew Abrey

Trekkies, Marvel Maniacs and Walking Deadheads can rejoice, because Kelowna’s second annual Comic Con has already gathered an impressive first slate of celebrity guests.

The pop-culture showcase will take over the Kelowna Curling Club Aug. 25 and 26, and will welcome Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Denise Crosby, who played Security Chief Tasha Yar in the series, The Walking Dead’s Vincent Ward, and Andy Poon, a concept artist from CW’s Arrow, Flash & DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, among many other celebrity guests.

As promised! We are thrilled to welcome Aaron Harrison of Harrison Arts to our list of guests at Kelowna Comic Con! Aaron is well known for prop and costume builds specializing in leather armor fro some of the biggest shows on television. He currently builds armor and gear for the hit TV shows Arrow & DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Aaron has been in the props/costume industry for over 25 years, and has built for Stargate SG-1, Chronicles Of Riddick, and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, to name only a few. See his work at http://bit.ly/2o9txvZ Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2018-kelowna-comic-con-tickets-44282731843 or in person at Chibi's Anime Goods and Collectibles #Arrow #DCLegendsOfTomorrow #Stargate #SG1 #ChroniclesOfRiddick #CostumeDesign #Kelowna

A post shared by Kelowna Comic Con (@kelowna_comic_con) on

As promised! We are thrilled to welcome Aaron Harrison of Harrison Arts to our list of guests at Kelowna Comic Con! Aaron is well known for prop and costume builds specializing in leather armor fro some of the biggest shows on television. He currently builds armor and gear for the hit TV shows Arrow & DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Aaron has been in the props/costume industry for over 25 years, and has built for Stargate SG-1, Chronicles Of Riddick, and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, to name only a few. See his work at http://bit.ly/2o9txvZ Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2018-kelowna-comic-con-tickets-44282731843 or in person at Chibi's Anime Goods and Collectibles #Arrow #DCLegendsOfTomorrow #Stargate #SG1 #ChroniclesOfRiddick #CostumeDesign #Kelowna

A post shared by Kelowna Comic Con (@kelowna_comic_con) on

“Kelowna is the largest city in BC without a show of this scale and with a population this size it deserves one,” says event organizer Michael Kay. “Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for attendees year in and year out.”

The Kelowna Comic Con is in its second year, with last year’s event going by the name, Kelowna Comics & Collectibles Expo. In the event’s first year, 1,000 attendees squeezed into a 6,000 square foot venue, leading organizers to realize that expansion was a must for 2018. By using the Kelowna Curling Club, the event now has 27,000 square feet to accommodate the thousands of expected visitors.

The weekend will also feature dozens of vendors, artists, panels, creators and cosplayers from all over North America.

Tickets are $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday or $30 for a weekend pass.

Children eight and under are free. For tickets, sponsorship and vendor information and full guest list, visit kccexpo.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nitty Gritty Dirt band returns to the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Murder in West Kelowna, Mounties remain at crime scene

Mounties investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna man charged in wife’s killing, arson appears in court

The case of a West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife is moving forward.

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Celebrity guests to headline 2018 Kelowna Comic Con

The pop-culture showcase will take over the Kelowna Curling Club Aug. 25 and 26.

Kelowna killer to be sentenced 8 months after guilty verdict

Waylon Jackson’s family will have to wait another three months until his killer is sentenced.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Small wildfire sparks south of Enderby

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze to be 0.01 hectares in size

Okanagan boys grab volleyball bronze at B.C. Games

Zone 2 defeats Zone 6 in two sets in third-place game Sunday in Nanaimo.

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Princeton judge loses robes, and two left shoes

Some people will steal anything

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Snowy Mountain fire grows to 1,360 hectares in size

A high elevation fire south of Keremeos in the Snowy Protected Area has more than tripled in size

Most Read