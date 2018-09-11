Celtic festival comes to Fintry

Welcome Fall with the annual Fall Fair at the Fintry Estate

Celebrate autumn with Vikings, live Celtic music and history this Sunday, Sept. 16.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Fall Fair at the Fintry Estate that is welcome to all who wish to attend. They’re presenting the Okanagan Vikings, the Triskele Celtic Singers, the Highlanders pipe band and other musicians to entertain throughout the day.

Related: Vikings raid Fintry Mother’s Day event

When you’re not checking out the vendors’ booths, tour one of the grandest heritage mansions in the Valley, take your little ones to the kids’ area, ask firefighters to spray from a fire hose and enjoy food and ice cream.

Related: Kelowna mead maker bringing back taste of the past

Tours of the sumptuous Manor House, built by the Scottish laird James Dun-Waters in the 1920’s, are $5. Gates to the grounds open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs on-leash are welcome. Entry is by donation and free for kids and society members.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.