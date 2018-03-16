Celtic Thunder announce Okanagan performance date

The multi-platinum Irish group, Celtic Thunder is returning to Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov.1 with the Celtic Thunder X tour.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, Celtic Thunder is released a deluxe double CD and DVD package (Celtic Thunder X) on March 2 and will celebrate with a tour across the U.S. and Canada beginning in the fall.

The brand new music and footage from Celtic Thunder X is also a television special, which began airing on March 1. The special was filmed in Dublin on Oct. 30, 2017 at the Helix Theatre. Celtic Thunder has become one of public television’s largest draws. Their shows have aired over 22,500 times across 50 states on PBS. The group is among the top five audience-generating acts on the network.

Backed by the amazing Celtic Thunder Band, the singers (Damian McGinty, Ryan Kelly, Michael O’Dwyer, Emmet Cahill and Neil Byrne) deliver new ensemble numbers including Sons of Light, Toora, Loora, Lay, The Wild Rover, Right all right, and Castle on the Hill followed in the second act by nostalgic fun songs like Celebration, I’m a Believer, Seasons in the Sun and Rise Again. No Celtic Thunder show would be complete without an encore of their rousing anthem Ireland’s Call, the only song in Celtic Thunder X that isn’t a new song but which never fails to bring the audience to its feet.

“We had a blast making Celtic Thunder X. The music choices were carefully selected to suit each member’s personality and gave us something we could really dig our teeth into. The musical arrangements, the orchestra and the band are all great, and they really helped to create our best show to date. We love singing songs that are a perfect mix of traditional and contemporary Irish Songs, along with the fun we have performing hit songs that are known worldwide,” said a press release from the Celtic Thunder group.

Celtic Thunder have sold over 3.4 million albums in the U.S., combined, toured the U.S. and Canada, coast to coast, 12 times, and Australia four times performing almost 1,000 shows to date, selling well over 1 million tickets.

Celtic Thunder has been hailed as Billboard’s “Top World Music Artist,” along with “Top World Music Imprint” and “Top World Album” of in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and again in 2016. The Celtic Thunder official YouTube channel, “Thunder Tube” has received over 98 million views since 2008 and has more than 138,000 subscribers.

Tickets for the show in Penticton go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. They are available in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC), charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX or order online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com. Tickets are (including GST) $58.50 and $78.50 (additional service charges apply).