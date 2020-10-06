Chantal Kreviazuk brings tour to Okanagan during pandemic

Chantal Kreviazuk is breaking back into the concert scene, with two shows coming to Lake Country. (Contributed)

One of Canada’s greatest singer songwriters, Chantal Kreviazuk, is coming to town.

The Juno award winner and multi-platinum selling artist is performing two shows Oct. 23 for an intimate audience at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

From the urgent, heart-pounding opening chords of her new single Into Me, to the first time that famous voice surges like a king tide hitting a breakwater, the message is clear: Kreviazuk is back. After seven years, three kids and collaborations with superstars like Drake, Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, Kendrick Lamar and Pink, the Canadian singer-songwriter’s latest just-for-herself album, Hard Sail, is a moment in time. Kreviazuk has lived a lifetime in the past seven years and the collection of songs acknowledges that.

“What is awesome about this is it’s an opportunity to take a picture of where I am,” Kreviazuk said. “If you get out of bed and put one foot forward, you’re changing. Every day, I’m someone new.”

She hunkered with husband and Our Lady Peace frontman, Raine Maida, in Los Angeles to have three boys – Rowan, Lucca and Salvador. She’s acted in films. She’s dedicated herself to War Child and several other charities. She started painting, appeared on Saturday Night Live, and in 2014, with Maida, was made a member of the Order of Canada.

“I feel like this is one of our most outstanding show offering’s ever,” Lake Country’s cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn said. “Chantal Kreviazuk’s musical talents are one of her greatest gifts. She is a devoted wife and mother and has a big heart for the important things – family and philanthropy. She is an advocate for mental health in Canada and a voice for people who don’t have one. Bringing a performer of her calibre to Lake Country to share her talent with an intimate audience of 50 people is a big scoop for the Okanagan.”

Tickets are now on sale for the two Oct. 23 shows, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Each show will be 70 minutes long with no intermission. There will only be 50 tickets per show available for contact-free purchase online or by phone with receipts emailed to theatre patrons.

As with other shows during the Covid-19 pandemic, the seating layout at Creekside Theatre will adhere to physical-distancing protocols with tickets sold only in pairs or groups of four. Hand sanitation supplies will be readily available at the theatre and contact information will be collected from ticket buyers to accommodate the potential need for contact tracing through the Interior Health Authority.

Tickets are $65 plus fees and charges, available through www.creeksidetheatre.com.

