The Vernon Public Art Gallery is tipping towards an alternative night Oct. 18 for Art After Dark. (Submitted Photo)

Chic and artsy soiree set for North Okanagan art gallery

Art After Dark returns Oct. 18

Art After Dark is a chic soiree for those looking for a unique night on the town. It’s a great evening of music, interactive art activities, delicious appetizers and door prizes. So don’t miss out Friday, Oct. 18! Come get artsy and enjoy the current exhibitions while sipping on drinks.

“The gallery strives to consistently offer unique events that provide a gathering place for individuals to enjoy arts and culture. If you’re bored of doing the same thing every weekend, this event is the perfect way to spice up your Friday night. Skip the bar and ditch your movie night plans, Art After Dark is an exciting, alternative party,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive eirector. “Events like this expand and unite the community, as well as support the continual growth of the VPAG. Community engagement at events like Art After Dark show us that Greater Vernon has an increasing interest in the arts and encourages us to continue to offer exciting art experiences for the public.”

Art After Dark is the perfect combination of an elegant cocktail party and fun ways to enjoy the arts! This year, local artist DJ PK will provide the music, Sheela’s Mehndi’s Henna Tattoos will set up a booth and body painter, Christine Turpin will be doing a live installation.

Tickets are available at the VPAG or at www.vernonpublicartgallery.com. Admission is $25 for the public and $20 for gallery members.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is a not-for-profit, charitable organization committed to fostering an appreciation of the visual arts for all members of the community. As the oldest art gallery in the Interior Region of British Columbia, the VPAG has been an important part of cultural tourism, and a centre for educational and cultural activities in the Okanagan for 60+ years. The VPAG is constantly growing and is currently looking forward to its exciting transition into its larger facility at the new Cultural Centre in Vernon. We hope to consistently develop and increase our funds to allow us to promote visual arts in the broader community by presenting more quality exhibitions, educational programs and annual community events.

