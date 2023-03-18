Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee ready to rock Penticton

An Australian-born blues rock musician with more than 15 records to his name is coming to Penticton later this spring.
Michael Charles, an inductee of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame, will be at the Dream Cafe on Saturday night, April 22.
Charles and his band will perform nearly 40 years of original material.
Along with making stops on stage around the world, the Melbourne-born musician has previously made TV and radio appearances alongside blues-rock legend Buddy Guy.
In 2021, the 67-year-old resumed his international touring efforts and even appeared at the Dream Cafe in May 2022.
Charles’ other Canadian shows this spring include stops in Fernie, Saskatoon, Sask., and Banff, Alta.
Tickets for the blues-rock show can be purchased on Dream Cafe’s website, with Charles set to take the stage at 8 p.m.
