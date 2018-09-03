Chicago rocks out at Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago rocked the stage at Kelowna’s Prospera Place last night.
The original four founding members, Walter Parazaider, Danny Seraphine, James Pankow, Lee Loughnane played their signature orchestral rock while entering their 51st consecutive year touring.
The crowd rocked out to their chart topping hits during the epic night of rock nostalgia.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.