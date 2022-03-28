(Cirque du Soleil/Submitted)

Cirque du Soleil coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place

OVO show in town June 9-12

The world-famous Cirque du Soleil is returning to the Okanagan this summer.

Seven shows are scheduled for Prospera Place in Kelowna from June 9-12, bringing the high-energy and acrobatic production titled ‘OVO’ to audiences.

Portuguese for ‘egg’, OVO takes a look into the everyday life of different species of insects.

“From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary

showmanship to tickle the imagination,” reads a Cirque du Soleil press release.

“Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet

exuberance.”

Tickets are now on sale for Club Cirque members and will go on sale to the general public on April 4.

The show continues in Kamloops at Sandman Centre from June 23-26.

READ MORE: Food and music hub planned for downtown Kelowna updates plans

READ MORE: Guest cosplayer announced for Kelowna Comic Con

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple’s feel-good ‘CODA’ triumphs as best picture
Next story
Styx to make tour stop in Kelowna

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

The Excelsior 4, shown here following an appearance at Abbotsford provincial court in 2020, will appear for their pretrial hearing starting on Monday (March 28).
Kelowna woman’s pre-trial begins for Abbotsford hog-farm protest

(Roger Knox - Black Press)
Styx to make tour stop in Kelowna