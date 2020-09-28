Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

City of Kelowna announces arts and culture grants for local groups

More than $150,000 is available for local arts and culture groups

The City of Kelowna has announced some support for local, incorporated, non-profit arts, culture and heritage organizations.

More than $150,000 is available for the 2021 General Operating and Project Cultural Grants.

“These grants are more important than ever this year,” Christine McWillis, the city’s cultural services manager said.

“The pandemic has been especially hard on our arts and culture community, but they have shown to be resilient. These grants will support groups as they continue to do exciting and create work here in Kelowna.”

There are two grants organizations can apply for:

  • General Operating Grants are for local arts, culture and heritage organizations that do most of their work in Kelowna
  • Project Grants are for community organizations that provide a festival, event or project that feature arts, culture or heritage and are accessible to the public

Interested groups and organizations are encouraged to attend one of the city’s free virtual information workshops. The workshops will help ensure groups are ready to apply, help applicants register their organization and share tools that will help support them on the new online platform.

The following are the workshop dates:

  • Monday, Oct. 5: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 6: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 8: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Grant applications will only be available online, which the city said will help streamline services and simplify the process.

Applications for the grants open on Thursday, Oct. 1. Interested groups and organizations can find more of the application guidelines on the city’s website.

