COG Fashion: The highlights of this year’s club kid outfits

Festival fashion took over Kelowna’s Downtown this weekend

Festival fashion is an ever evolving spectator sport, there are the modern hippies that descend on Coachella each year, the armies of plaid that dust off their boots for the Rockin’ River Country Music Fest and then there is, Centre of Gravity.

Multi-coloured, scantily clad, sun-worshipers, dance to the hard bass and shake to the drops as DJ’s take them on a journey through the sounds blasting through their speakers.

These club kids went all out.

C.R.E.A.M. #wutang #wutangforever #glittermakestheworldgoround A post shared by Megan Eyles (@anikitos) on Jul 28, 2018 at 11:49pm PDT

A post shared by Coral Littlejohn (@coral_littlejohn) on Jul 29, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

love.angel.music.baby🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 A post shared by em samantha kriger (@samilymusic) on Jul 29, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

What was your favourite look? What do you think about ‘festival fashion’?

Let us know in the comments!

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Matthew Abery photo

Matthew Abery photo

Matthew Abery photo