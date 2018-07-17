Come dance between the lakes

Young drummers and singers perform at the first Powwow Between the Lakes in 2016. Western News file photo

It’s one of the biggest First Nations cultural events in the South Okanagan and it’s back for the third year.

Hosted by the Four Seasons Cultural Society, the Powwow Between The Lakes runs from August 17 to 19 at the Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School (151 Outma Sqilx’w Place) on the Penticton Indian Band.

“Powerful drumming, colourful regalia and dynamic dancers await you at this year’s Powwow Between The Lakes,” said Kristine Jack, executive director of the society. “If you haven’t attended a powwow before, grab a lawn chair and settle in for a highly entertaining weekend.”

The event draws competitors from the ages of 6 to 65 from across Western Canada and the northwestern United States. Some of the dances to be featured at this year’s event include Men’s Chicken Battle, Outgoing Princess, Two-Spirited and Ladies Jingle.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 17, with two competitions on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The competition wraps up on Sunday at 1 p.m. The cost to attend the Powwow is $5 per day or $10 for a weekend pass. Children under the age of 10 are free.

There will also be concessions and craft vendors on site. As is the standard for powwows, the event will be drug and alcohol-free.

More information about the Powwow for guests and competitors as well as for sponsors and craft vendors is available at www.fourseasonspowwow.com.