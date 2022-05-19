Come one, come all: big top coming to Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

Four jam-packed nights of daredevil acts are coming to Orchard Park Mall.

The Royal Canadian International Circus will be in town from July 7-10, the sixth stop on its five-month tour across North America.

Joseph Dominik Bauer, a ninth generation daredevil with over three decades of experience, will serve as ringmaster. He will unveil acts like flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado of Mexico, America’s Got Talent’s Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, and the Motorcycle Thrill Riders, who will be tackling the ‘Globe of Death’.

Giving a more modern swing to the traditional programming are acts such as a ‘Human Slinky’, and stand-up comedy.

Eight shows will be performed under the big top over the four days. For tickets, go to royalcanadiancircus.ca.

