Glenn Wool is set to take the stage in Kelowna on Nov. 15 and 16 at Freddy’s Brew Pub. (Contributed)

Comedian Glenn Wool ready for Kelowna stage

Canadian-born comedian Glenn Wool will be in Kelowna for two nights in November

B.C.-bred comedian Glenn Wool is set to take the stage this November for a Brew HAHA! special event at Freddy’s Brewpub.

Two shows are scheduled, one on both Nov. 15 and Nov. 16th.

Glenn began his comedy career in his hometown of Vancouver in 1995. He moved to London in 1998 and quickly became an established star of the London comedy circuit before becoming a globally recognized name. His TV credits include John Oliver’s ‘New York Stand-Up Show’ as well as appearances on The Green Room with Paul Provenza, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Russell Howard’s Good News and numerous other UK stand-up shows.

In 2016 Glenn was featured on The John Bishop Show on BBC1 and hosted a new NBC series Before the Morning After. He also lent his voice (along with Katherine Ryan) to the BAFTA award-winning Lottie Bearshout: Good as Goaled for Disney XD.

In recent years Glenn has dominated the international comedy circuit, performing to huge crowds in Holland, Singapore, Dubai, Cape Town, Melbourne, Montreal, LA, New York, Auckland and Sydney. He is a hugely popular addition to many of the great summer music festivals in the UK, including Reading & Leeds, Bestival, Download, Sonisphere and Glastonbury.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Sept. 27) at 10:00 a.m. for $25 (plus taxes and fees). Tickets are available at trainwreckcomedy.com.

