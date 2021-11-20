Comedian works to leave seats wet in the Okanagan

Ron James warns Vernon, Kelowna and Oliver audiences they might be pissing their pants with laughter

Stand-up artist Ron James is touring again after an almost two year hiatus. (Contributed)

After an almost two year hiatus from performing, stand-up comedian Ron James is raring to pace the floorboards of stages across the country again.

“I’m like a Labrador retriever the first day of duck hunting season,” he said. “Let me out of the house and put me in the boat, man.”

James is set to crack up audiences across the Okanagan with three shows. Vernon fans can catch him at the Performing Arts Centre Monday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 p.m. (ticketseller.ca). Kelowna has a chance to have a laugh with him Nov. 30 at the Community Theatre. His final tour stop is in Oliver, Dec. 1 at the Venables Theatre.

James will interject his funnier material with commentary on issues he deems important. “As much as I’ll have fun with the audience, I think it’s also my job to rock the apple cart and hold power to account.”

That being said, he realizes people come to his show for a measure of relief.

“I like people leaving the theatre a hell-of-a-lot lighter than when they walked in. I don’t think it’s my job to put another brick on their back.”

While taking a break from making folks laugh in-person, James took the time to put some of his thoughts on paper.

Published in September, All Over the Map: Rambles and Ruminations from the Canadian Road, is already a national bestseller.

“It allowed me to find an emotional arc for a lot of my stories that my stand-up act didn’t allow,” James said.

“I was able to give my fans and newfound audience members a soul note of the country that has been so good to me, and that I have enjoyed travelling all these years.”

Don’t expect James to be easing back into what made him famous, however.

“When you come to the show, wear your laughing pants, because if the ushers aren’t wiping the seats down after I’m done, I haven’t done my job.”

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comedy