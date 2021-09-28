Comedian Jon Dore wil be tickling funny bones in Lake Country Oct, 8 at Creekside Theatre for two shows. (Contributed)

Comedy and magic take Okanagan stage

Spotlight shines on four fall acts at Creekside Theatre

The temperature is dropping, leaves are starting to turn but in Lake Country, fall is not the only thing in the air.

You may hear the heartwarming sound of laughter when passing by Creekside Theater as autumn sees the return of comedy and magic.

Over the fall, the theatre is featuring four comedy acts to help residents reconnect with their funny bone.

Presented by Train Wreck Comedy, the James Mullinger Embrace Where You Live Comedy Tour kicks off tonight, Sept. 28 with a sold-out show.

An award-winning comedian, Mullinger is one of Canada’s biggest cheerleaders ans has raised more than $100,000 for Canadian charities.

Then check out Canadian comedian Jon Dore, actor and writer who has infused his comedic abilities into hit television shows and films, Oct. 8 for two shows. Dore has had multiple guest appearances on Conan, Baroness Von Sketch Show, @Midnight, Inside Amy Schumer, and Hart of Dixie and he also recently wrapped his stand-up special for Comedy Central.

Join the Bi-polar Buddha, Big Daddy Tazz presented by Lake Country-Health Oct. 14 and 15 as he brings light and laughter for those living with mental Illness, by raising awareness that stigma effects all of us. Described as “one of the most talented comics in the business,” Tazz speaks candidly about his struggles, and ultimately his triumphs, over not only being diagnosed with mental illness, but facing the terrifying stigma that surrounds it.

A night of magic and laughter comes to town Nov. 5 with Ryan Michael, internationally award-winning illusionist and entertainer. Performing hundreds of shows across the country, Michael has amazed audiences on and off stage for the last decade. He has been awarded the Canadian CloseUp Magician of the Year, the Canadian Mentalist of the year, and the Tony Eng People’s Choice award.

Take a night (or four) off this fall and renew your sense of laughter and fun and join the Creekside Theatre in welcoming these four comedians. Shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $35-39, through ticketseller.ca.

Big Daddy Tazz, the Bi-Polar Buddha, brings his comedic, mental-health advocacy show to Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre Oct, 14 and 15. (Mark LaLonde photo)

Big Daddy Tazz, the Bi-Polar Buddha, brings his comedic, mental-health advocacy show to Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre Oct, 14 and 15. (Mark LaLonde photo)

