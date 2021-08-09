Comedy during COVID at the Kelowna Curling Club

Residents of the Central Okanagan might be back under COVID-19 restrictions once again, but that doesn’t mean we can’t share a few laughs.

Train Wreck Comedy is keeping the humour going despite bars and clubs being shut down and gathering sizes being cut back.

On Aug. 21, catch Herb Dixon, “The Harley Guy,” at the Kelowna Curling Club starting at 8:30 p.m.

Dixon is doing another show thanks to Train Wreck Comedy, the Okanagan’s number one stand-up comedy show since 2010.

In 1979, Dixon began making club audiences laugh in Vancouver comedy clubs, quickly becoming one of the most in-demand comedians in North America. He auditioned for Star Search in 1994 and not only made it onto the hit show hosted by Ed McMahon, but he also appeared on three episodes, successfully defending his comedy title twice.

He performed at the 17,000 seat grandstand show at the Calgary Stampede not once but twice in 2002 and 2005. In 2003, Herb was invited to put his Harley Davidson impression to the test by none other than Harley Davidson themselves, at the 100th-anniversary event in Milwaukee, sharing the stage with BB King. Herb impressed the tough biker crowd and knew for certain; his Harley impression was as good as they get.

Dixon has toured with acts such as Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, Blake Shelton and LeAnne Rimes, just to name a few.

Then in 2009, his Harley impression was once again put to the ultimate test when he opened for Kenny Chesney at the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Be sure to sign up for tickets by clicking here, as there is only room for 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.

