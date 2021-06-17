Byron Bertram to appear on stage in Kelowna.

Byron Bertram to appear on stage in Kelowna.

Comedy is back this July in Kelowna

Train Wreck Comedy will host three nights of shows

After the tragedy and stress of a global pandemic spanning a year-and-a-half-long, it’s about time we enjoyed a laugh.

However, the question of when live entertainment would return to the stage has been hanging over many of us. Luckily for those in the Okanagan the answer is finally here — six comedy shows are being announced for July.

Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy in Kelowna, said he thinks people can’t wait to get out and laugh again.

“The entertainment industry took it on the chin through COVID-19, but focusing on what has happened isn’t going to change it. I know all the comedians that I work with are just excited to get back on track and start making people laugh again,” said Balsdon.

Train Wreck Comedy will run shows over three nights from July 8 to 10. One of Canada’s top comedians, Byron Bertram, will grace the stage when comedy returns to action in July. Byron has worked with the likes of Zach Galifinakis, Flight of the Concords, and Eddie Izzard.

“He was a big hit with the judges on Britain’s Got Talent and has also been seen on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Dirks Gently, Riverdale, and heard regularly on SiriusXM,” explained Balsdon.

Byron has been working with Train Wreck Comedy for the last seven years and is best known by many people in the Okanagan for his role as the melodramatic, sick husband, from the famous “Pam Call My Mom” Nyquil commercial.

Train Wreck Comedy will be offering two shows a night at 7 and 9:15 p.m. on July 8 at Wings West Kelowna, July 9 at the Kelowna Yacht Club and July 10 at Freddy’s Brewpub. Tables of two, four and six are available and all COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at every venue. Tickets are available online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

Most Read