‘Contagiously happy dude’: Kelowna film crew follows life of man born without arms or lags

A Kelowna-based documentary company’s latest film explores the life of Chris Koch, an Albertan man born without arms and legs who is described as “a contagiously happy dude.”

Produced for Accessible Media Inc. (AMI), Ascent Films Inc.’s 44-minute-long documentary, Chris Koch: Make Life Happen, premieres on Aug. 25 and will give audiences an insight into the world of the traveller, farmer, marathoner, longboarder and motivational speaker.

“Chris has a contagious optimism for life and a great, dry and quirky sense of humour. We had lots of fun getting to know him and working with him,” said Lucie Bakala, the documentary’s producer.

Lucie and Jiri Bakala, the documentary’s director and cinematographer, spent the last couple of months filming with Koch throughout the Okanagan, Shuswap and Alberta.

“Chris is a huge inspiration for everybody he crosses paths with. We hope that the viewers of the film will hear his message and that it will impact them,” said Jiri.

The film features an original music score composed by Stu Goldberg.

Its initial broadcast is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 25 on AMI-tv. Following the premiere, the documentary can be streamed on AMI.ca, the AMI-tv app and on the AMI YouTube channel.

“Get out there and do life. If Chris can do it, you can too,” said Jiri.

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna teacher who lost home in Mount Law wildfire

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan