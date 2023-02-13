Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park, Alberta, on Feb. 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park, Alberta, on Feb. 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Controversial psychologist to make tour stop in Kelowna

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson coming to Prospera Place

A Toronto psychologist who has stirred up plenty of controversy with his ideologies is making a stop in Kelowna.

Jordan B. Peterson will be coming to Prospera Place on May 26 as part of his ‘Beyond Order – 12 More Rules for Life’ tour, one of four B.C. stops that will also include Vancouver, Abbotsford and Victoria.

Peterson gained notoriety in 2016 when he first released a series of videos criticizing Bill C-16, a law that added gender expression and gender identity to the Canadian Human Rights Act. He is often outspoken in his criticism of political correctness and identity politics.

This past January, Peterson was ordered to undergo social media communication coaching by the College of Psychologists of Ontario. In June of 2022, he was temporarily suspended from Twitter after calling actor Elliott Page’s doctor a ‘criminal’ for performing breast removal surgery.

He was reinstated to the social media giant when Elon Musk bought the company in November.

READ MORE: West Kelowna anti-‘woke’ education billboard stirs up controversy

READ MORE: Managing public open mic would be difficult: Kelowna council

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLGBTQ

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin

Just Posted

x
Scotties Tournament of Hearts slides into Kamloops this weekend

(Black Press file photo)
Wildfire mitigation funding sought by City of Kelowna

Coun. Ron Cannan brought forward two resolutions asking the province to invest more into mental health and substance use programs. (Photo/City of Kelowna video)
Kelowna council urging province to do more for mental health and substance use

West Kelowna City Hall (Black Press file photo)
City of West Kelowna drops mandatory COVID-19 vax for staff

Pop-up banner image