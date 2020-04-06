Corb Lund is scheduled to kick off his tour June 16, which will bring him to Vernon Nov. 20. (Agricultural Tragic album cover)

Corb Lund’s revised tour includes Okanagan stop

Western music artist still planning to hit the road in June, reach Okanagan by November

While events are being cancelled all over the place, one Canadian tour is on schedule to visit Vernon this year.

Corb Lund rescheduled his tour dates, which kick off June 16 in Edmonton and will land at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 20.

Lund’s new studio album Agricultural Tragic has been postponed to June 26, but the first single, 90 Seconds of Your Time, has been launched.

Lund will continue to roll out music from the album and will be performing live on Instagram and Facebook over the coming months.

“I worked really hard on this album—harder than I’ve ever worked before,” said Lund. “This time around I took my time and wrote more songs, rehearsed more with the band, and explored sounds much more deeply. It took some time, but I’m really proud of this one and I’m excited to finally be able to share it.”

Agricultural Tragic is a record with instantly detectable depth and energy. Its title draws a taut thread backwards in time through Waylon, Williams — even before Robert Johnson — to that pre-fenced and perilous era of exchange between untamed infinity and we humans striving to make this land ours, using heart, hope and horses.

The album’s title, Agricultural Tragic, is also the name of Lund’s self-applied subgenre. While examining his own body of work, he noticed and wryly named this larger narrative string of rural adversities. So-called “Ag-Trag” themes continue to feature prominently in Lund’s latest songwriting, thus leading him to choose Agricultural Tragic for the name of his 10th full-length studio album.

“There are people who do Western music and they kind of freeze-dry it, like museum style,” said Lund. “I don’t do that at all. I’m interested in expressing myself currently. Which is actually what it feels like to have six generations of cowboy heritage thrown into the crazy 21st Century urban setting. I love the traditional style and I use it. But I approach it with abandon and irreverence.”

