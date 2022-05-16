Country music fundraiser for MS at Predator Ridge

The fundraiser event held at Predator Ridge will be available to watch online May 18 and 19 (Ben Klick/ Submitted)

Clubs were swinging and boots were stomping at the Predator Ridge Golf Course over the weekend to raise $56,865 for Multiple Sclerosis research.

The golf club hosted a golf tournament, gala dinner, silent auction, and acoustic country music show to for the fourth annual fundraiser in support of the MS Society of Canada. Klick, Aaron Goodvin, and special guest, Dean Brody serenaded the crowd at the event.

“Every year the event gets bigger. The show wouldn’t be what it is without the support from the community, the sponsors, the volunteers, the artists, and my family. It was an incredible day up at Predator Ridge. And I’m excited to announce we there will be a virtual radio broadcast and telethon at the end of the month for those who missed the in-person show,” said Ben Klick, Canada’s country music star.

The event will be available to watch on May 18 and 29 at benklick.com

To date Music Fest MS has raised over $170,000 for the MS Society of Canada.

