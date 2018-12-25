Country music’s Aaron Pritchett looks to perform indefinitely

The B.C. musician will take the stage in Kelowna in January

B.C. country legend, Aaron Pritchett is gearing up to release his 8th studio album, Out On The Town the day he kicks off his tour in January.

After all these years fans need not worry, his 2006 hit, Hold My Beer will always have a home in his set list.

The CCMA award winner and JUNO Award nominee who has had 14 Top 10 singles over his career was focused on designing a diverse record that stood out from his collection.

“My main focus was diversity. Diversity from my other albums where the songs pretty diverse and they all had a similar sound. This one didn’t stay on that path,” said Pritchett. “Worth a Shot is a song that is an anthem song for the album, and the kick a*s first single. The other, Better When I Do is different from anything else I have ever done.”

His whiskey smooth voice carries over the tracks, navigating the notes delivering his promise to his fans and showing off his new found range.

Over his career he has watched pop influences trickle into country and purists that cling to their down home country roots. However he says that the grey areas appearing in modern country music is a shot in the dark that still hits the target.

“Country music in general is really becoming diverse,” said Pritchett. “This has been an on-going discussion for 25 years. When The Dixie Chicks came in, we saw what genres should be, it is that they are so diverse now and it’s where we started to see this shift going one way or the other.”

The B.C. native has toured across Canada for the past 25 years and has no plans of stopping any time soon. He says he can’t get enough of performing for his fans.

RELATED: The Tea Party lives on

“I can’t do anything else. It’s still an industry that I am glad I am a part of. I don’t want to do anything else in life than play music and entertain that is my goal and I have built a fan base over the past 25 plus [sic] years and continue playing for them…. I don’t think I will ever retire from playing live.

“I’ll be in my 90s singing Hold My Beer while holding an oxygen tank and loving doing it.”

Pritchett will be in Kelowna with Kira Isabella and David James on his Out of the Town 2019 tour at the OK Corral Jan. 27. Tickets are available at kelownatickets.com

Previous story
The Rossi collection at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Santa Tom sleeping soundly for Christmas as healing process continues

Santa Tom was in an accident Sept. 1

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

Country music’s Aaron Pritchett looks to perform indefinitely

The B.C. musician will take the stage in Kelowna in January

Petrovich: To bargain or not to bargain

—By Gina Petrovich We are in the thick of the busiest shopping… Continue reading

Peachland Christmas tradition keeps magic alive

The Peachland fire department will take to the streets once again to spread Christmas cheer

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

‘Several more days’ for some people to get electricity: BC Hydro

Windstorm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people

U.S. says 8-year-old Guatemalan boy has died in custody

The agency says the boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting

Video: The most Canadian stroll through nature

Skating through a winter wonderland at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton

B.C. ranchers take Christmas hamper rejects for farm animals

Barn cats love cream of mushroom soup and the livestock dines on Kraft Dinner

Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Most Read