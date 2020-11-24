The Vernon Towne Theatre and Galaxy Cinemas are closed under the latest pandemic protocols. (File photo)

COVID-19 closes North Okanagan movie theatres, again

Galaxy Cinemas and Towne Theatre part of latest health regulations in limiting events

The big screen is paused under the latest provincial pandemic protocols.

All theatres in B.C. are closed until further notice, including Vernon’s own Galaxy Cinemas, the Towne Theatre and local stages.

”At this time the closure is expected to last two weeks, we wish to thank all our wonderful patrons for your continued support and we hope to welcome you back Monday, Dec. 7,” Vernon Towne Cinema management said Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The anticipated Nov. 26 debut of Spider-Island, filmed in Vernon and by local Mitchell Vanlerberg, will be rescheduled.

READ MORE: Vernon stars in Spider-Man movie

Galaxy Cinemas is still trying to determine if it can continue to offer Skip the Dishes.

“Not only can you get movie rental codes from Skip to use on the Cineplex store, you can also enjoy your favorite popcorn, drinks and candy from the comfort and safety of your own homes,” Galaxy manager Ashleigh Porter said.

The curtain is also closing on some upcoming events, for now.

The Powerhouse Theatre’s Dec. 3-10 performances of A Night of One Acts have been postponed with new dates to be announced. Ticket sales for the theatre’s A Christmas Carol have also been suspended until Dec. 8.

The curtain has also closed on activity at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“With the current B.C. wide restrictions, we are on recording hiatus for two weeks,” the theatre said. “Two weeks cannot go by fast enough! Masks on and stay safe everyone!”

In Lake Country, the Nov. 20 Sycamore String Quartet dual performances and Nov. 28 Jill Barber shows at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre are postponed. Mike Delamont’s Nov. 29 comedy show has been cancelled at Creekside.

“The bad is that people don’t get to have a socially distanced laugh in a stressful time and I don’t get to make any money for the 15 cancelled shows,” said Delamont, who recently performed in Vernon and thoroughly enjoyed the intimate 50-person gathering with the audience seated on stage.

“The good is that this is the absolute right thing to do. Trying to lessen the devastation of this second wave is priority one and I am so thankful to Dr. Bonnie Henry and the provincial health authority for making the right call. This is the right thing to do and if theatres shutting and shows getting cancelled across the province means less folks get COVID it will be worth it.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

CoronavirusMoviesTheatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she’s re-recording music

Just Posted

McDonald’s at 155 Hollywood Road N in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Rutland McDonald’s reopens after closure due to COVID-19 exposure

The restaurant shut down on Monday for a thorough cleaning and sanitization after a staff member tested positive for the virus

Landmark GRand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
New COVID-19 protocols temporarily close Okanagan theatres

Kelowna Cineplex and Landmark 10 are part of the latest health regulations in limiting events

(City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council quashes welcome sign proposal

Council struck down the proposed sign along Highway 97 after deeming it leaned more artistic than welcoming

This year’s Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk will be virtual. (Santa Shuffle - Facebook)
Annual Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk goes virtual

Participants can walk or run to raise funds between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12

Photo of Devon Brazeau. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Devon Brazeau was last seen on Nov. 20, 2020

The Animal Food Bank is asking for donations as the pandemic continues and the holidays approach. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Okanagan Animal Food Bank in need of donations as pandemic continues

The Animal Food Bank provides food for any domestic pet in need

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

The Vernon Towne Theatre and Galaxy Cinemas are closed under the latest pandemic protocols. (File photo)
COVID-19 closes North Okanagan movie theatres, again

Galaxy Cinemas and Towne Theatre part of latest health regulations in limiting events

Helen Watson, posing for a photo for her 100th birthday, turned 105 on Saturday (Nov. 21). (File photo)
B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu turns 105

Helen Watson has packed a lot into life – including being in two pandemics

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. to test emergency alert system on cell phones, TVs, radios on Wednesday

The alert is part of a twice yearly test of the national Alert Ready system

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read