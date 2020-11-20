COVID-19 restrictions curtail Okanagan events

The Sycamore String Quartet’s performance in Lake Country has been postponed due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions. (Quartet photo)

The curtain is closing on some upcoming events, for now.

The latest COVID-19 restrictions put into place by Dr. Bonnie Henry Thursday, Nov. 19 have forced shows to postpone and cancel provincewide, including the North Okanagan.

The Nov. 20 Sycamore String Quartet dual performances and Nov. 28 Jill Barber shows at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre are postponed. Mike Delamont’s Nov. 29 comedy show has been cancelled at Creekside.

“The bad is that people don’t get to have a socially distanced laugh in a stressful time and I don’t get to make any money for the 15 cancelled shows,” said Delamont, who recently performed in Vernon and thoroughly enjoyed the intimate 50-person gathering with the audience seated on stage.

“The good is that this is the absolute right thing to do. Trying to lessen the devastation of this second wave is priority one and I am so thankful to Dr. Bonnie Henry and the provincial health authority for making the right call. This is the right thing to do and if theatres shutting and shows getting cancelled across the province means less folks get COVID it will be worth it.”

The new restrictions on gatherings and events are in place until Dec. 7.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

Shows scheduled in Vernon are also at a standstill.

The Powerhouse Theatre’s Dec. 3-10 performances of A Night of One Acts have been postponed with new dates to be announced. Ticket sales for the theatre’s A Christmas Carol have also been suspended until Dec. 8.

The curtain has also closed on activity at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“With the current B.C. wide restrictions, we are on recording hiatus for two weeks,” the theatre said. “Two weeks cannot go by fast enough! Masks on and stay safe everyone!”

READ MORE: Six things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

