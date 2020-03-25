COVID fails to curb creativity at Okanagan art gallery

Virtual art lesson and live-streamed tours in store as gallery shuts its doors

Take a tour of some local art, in your pyjamas.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery has closed its doors, but is giving online tours and virtual art lessons for those at home needing a creative outlet or simply looking for something to do. The online programming launches Friday, March 27 with a virtual art lesson.

“This is a stressful and uncertain time for everyone. In an effort to help ease the situation, the VPAG has decided to continue to provide opportunities for creative thought and practice through online activities to support our community as we practice social distancing,” said executive director Dauna Kennedy. “We hope our online tours and activities will help ease stress throughout this lonely and isolated time. We will be introducing additional online programs soon, so check our social media accounts to stay up to date.”

The VPAG’s learning and community engagement curator, Kelsie Balehowsky will be live streaming tours of their current Vernon School District exhibition, Art from the Heart, as well as Bryan Ryley’s exhibition Morning Briefing. The gallery will also be providing virtual art lessons where Balehowsky will walk participants through various art activities that can easily be completed at home with basic art materials on hand. These art lessons are simple and fun to do on your own, or as a family with kids.

The VPAG’s online programming will be posted on their YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook accounts, as well as on their website www.vernonpublicartgallery.com.

Many local businesses are coming up with creative ways to deliver their services.

