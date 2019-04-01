Craft Culture Market returns to Kelowna Curling Club photo: Facebook

Craft Culture Spring Market returns

The market will feature over 115 vendors April 6 to 7

Craft Culture Spring Market is returning to Kelowna for the fifth year in a row.

Over 115 vendors will set up in the Kelowna Curling Club from April 6 to 7 , Kelowna’s largest spring craft market will feature crafters and artisans from Western Canada.

The event offers crafters, artisans, chefs, and farmers a marketplace to sell their wares and products. The Spring Market is the largest handmade shopping event of the season. Featuring products ranging from woodwork to gourmet foods, home decor to handmade clothing, Craft Culture offers something for everyone.

“The handmade movement is showing no signs of slowing down. We are so humbled by the amount of dedicated customers who visit our events and support local artisans year after year” said organizer Karalyn Lockhart.

“Residents of the Okanagan are very supportive of small businesses. We see so many vendors succeeding. It is incredible to watch all of these entrepreneurs flourish.”

Show-goers will have the opportunity to enter a draw for over 30 handmade door prizes, as well as the grand prize package from Predator Ridge Resort valued at $800, including a one night stay at the Predator Ridge Lodge, a round of golf, and restaurant gift certificate. The first 50 people lined up at the door each morning will receive a gift bag full of vendor samples and gifts.

